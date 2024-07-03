Winless Winnipeg Blue Bombers Could Be Without Starting Quarterback Zach Collaros
The woes continued for the winless Winnipeg Blue Bombers as Zach Collaros missed the first day of practice in preparation for Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
The quarterback was out Tuesday with a thorax injury, according to the team’s injury report. Collaros was lost during Saturday night’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Calgary Stampeders after playing in just two quarters.
The Blue Bombers turned to backup Chris Streveler, who threw for 170 yards and one touchdown, along with an interception in overtime. Winnipeg had three turnovers and committed eight penalties in the loss.
Collaros has completed 66-of-106 passes for 796 yards this season, with four interceptions. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass in 2024.
The potential absence of Collaros is another setback in what’s been a miserable start for the Bombers. Winnipeg, coming off a Grey Cup appearance, is 0-4 for the first time since 2012 when the team finished 6-12.
Also missing practice in Tuesday were defensive back Evan Holm (calf), wide receiver Jeremy Murphy (hip) and offensive lineman Asotui Eli (hip). Defensive back Noah Hallet (hip) and defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (ankle) were also on the injury report, but were full participants in practice.
The Bombers face the Redblacks (2-1) on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. Ottawa is coming off a 24-22 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Redblacks had seven players on their injury report Tuesday, but none missed the full practice.
