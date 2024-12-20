Recruiting Rundown: Bill O'Brien Hand Picks Quarterback From Transfer Portal
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles dipped into the transfer portal this week, adding premium talent at positions of need to fill several spots left vacant by now former Eagles who entered the transfer portal themselves.
The Eagles added six players this week, all of which could be impactful members of next year's team.
First was transfer wide receiver VJ Wilkins who suited up for the Campbell Fighting Camels in 2023 and 2024. In his two seasons in Buies Creek, North Carolina, Wilkins put up over 2,000 all-purpose yards and eleven touchdowns and was also named an FCS Freshman All-American.
Boston College's second transfer portal addition was tight end Zeke Moore from Florida Atlantic. He suited up for the Owls from 2023-2024 and appeared in 22 games, hauling in 18 receptions for 76 yards and two scores. Mainly used as an extra blocker in the run game or in special protection packages, Moore was very effective in his role.
To pair alongside their newest blocker, O'Brien and his staff picked up a commitment from former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton. He spent four seasons in Muncie, Indiana but had a breakout year in 2024. In ten games, he recorded 61 rush attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns as well as eight receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown, all career-highs.
Potentially the most important transfer portal addition for next year's team was none other than former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan. O'Brien recruited the talented signal caller to the Tide while he was serving as offensive coordinator, so the duo has a history together.
Though he did not see much playing time in his time in Crimson and White, Lonergan showed many positive traits in his limited action. He has excellent poise in the pocket and is extremely accurate throwing the ball at each level.
To protect their newest quarterback, Boston College also added transfer offensive lineman Amir Johnson from Merrimack College. He appeared 11 games in 2024 and played 619 total snaps. He helped pave the way for 3,536 offensive yards and 30 offensive touchdowns. He also aided in the Warriors average over 300 yards of offense per game.
The final addition of the week was another trench player in transfer defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi from Valparaiso. Nwosisi spent two seasons in Indiana, appearing in 19 games and totalling 71 tackles, 8.5 TFL's, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery.
Looking ahead to the 2027 recruiting class, the Eagles extended an offer to defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes from Rochester, New York and are also expected to host the prospect on a visit this weekend. He took to social media to share his reaction.
Though he is unranked as a prospect right now, Tookes stands at 6-foot-4, 235 lbs. as just a sophomore and holds another division one offer from Syracuse.
Turning to Eagles men's basketball, Boston College extended an offer to 2026 small forward Caleb Sanders. Standing at 6-foot-6, 185 lbs. as just a junior, Sanders already possesses elite size and has shown the ability to score at will, utilizing his athleticism. He is expected to take a visit to Chestnut Hill in the early part of the new year.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 men's hoops recruiting class, take a look at the Boston College basketball recruiting tracker.