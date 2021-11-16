Longhorns Week 12 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers
The Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown on Saturday, where West Virginia will try to keep the Longhorns out of the postseason for the first time since back-to-back 5-7 campaigns under Charlie Strong.
The Mountaineers have largely struggled in 2021, but field a defense that has shown flashes against difficult competition.
And like the Longhorns, West Virginia will have to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.
Not to mention, Morgantown is one of the most notoriously difficult places to play in the entire country, and things tend to get even more interesting when the Longhorns come to town.
West Virginia
2021 Record: 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Big 12
Head coach: Neal Brown
Neal Brown is 15-17 as the head coach
Offensive Set: Air Raid Style
Offensively, the Mountaineers have had major struggles ranking ninth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, 10th in rushing offense, and eighth in total offense. The Mountaineers do rank fourth in the conference in passing offense, just behind Iowa State and Texas Tech.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Jarret Doege
RB Leddie Brown
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR Sean Ryan
WR Winston Wright Jr.
TE Mike O’Laughlin
LT Brendan Yates
LG James Gmiter
C Zach Frazier
RG Doug Nester
RT Parker Moorer
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
On the defensive side, the Mountaineers have been more respectable, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring defense and rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense.
Projected starters on Defense:
DL Taijh Alston
DT Dante Stills
NG Akheem Mesidor
LB VanDarius Cowan
LB Josh Chandler-Semendo
LB Exree Loe
CB Jackie Matthews
CB Nicktroy Fortune
S Scottie Young
S Alonzo Addae
CAT- Sean Mahone
After Texas:
After facing off against the Longhorns, the Mountaineers will travel to Lawrence to face off against Kansas Jayhawks to finish the season.
