    • November 16, 2021
    Longhorns Week 12 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

    Texas heads to Morgantown hoping to stay alive in their quest for bowl eligibility
    The Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown on Saturday, where West Virginia will try to keep the Longhorns out of the postseason for the first time since back-to-back 5-7 campaigns under Charlie Strong.

    The Mountaineers have largely struggled in 2021, but field a defense that has shown flashes against difficult competition. 

    And like the Longhorns, West Virginia will have to win its final two games to become bowl eligible. 

    Not to mention, Morgantown is one of the most notoriously difficult places to play in the entire country, and things tend to get even more interesting when the Longhorns come to town. 

    Be sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as we preview the matchup between the Longhorns and Mountaineers throughout the week.

    West Virginia

    2021 Record: 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Big 12

    Head coach: Neal Brown

    Neal Brown is 15-17 as the head coach

    Offensive Set: Air Raid Style

    Offensively, the Mountaineers have had major struggles ranking ninth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, 10th in rushing offense, and eighth in total offense. The Mountaineers do rank fourth in the conference in passing offense, just behind Iowa State and Texas Tech.

    Projected starters on Offense:

    QB Jarret Doege

    RB Leddie Brown

    WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

    WR Sean Ryan

    WR Winston Wright Jr.

    TE Mike O’Laughlin

    LT Brendan Yates

    LG James Gmiter

    C Zach Frazier

    Longhorns Week 12 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

    RG Doug Nester

    RT Parker Moorer

    Defensive Set: 3-3-5

    On the defensive side, the Mountaineers have been more respectable, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring defense and rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense. 

    Projected starters on Defense:

    DL Taijh Alston

    DT Dante Stills

    NG Akheem Mesidor

    LB VanDarius Cowan

    LB Josh Chandler-Semendo

    LB Exree Loe

    CB Jackie Matthews

    CB Nicktroy Fortune

    S Scottie Young

    S Alonzo Addae

    CAT- Sean Mahone

    After Texas:

    After facing off against the Longhorns, the Mountaineers will travel to Lawrence to face off against Kansas Jayhawks to finish the season.

