Former Texas Football Player Promoted to Executive Senior Associate AD at UT

Former Texas Longhorns fullback Ricky Brown has been promoted to a new role as Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director, according to an official announcement from UT's Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte on Monday.

Brown had previously been serving as an associate athletics director over the past several years but has now made his way up the pecking order in UT's athletics office.

Del Conte gave a promising and impactful statement on the promotion of Brown and what the move means for the university going forward.

“Ricky is such a valuable member of our staff, has steadily grown and expanded in his roles, and is someone who has truly earned this opportunity,” Del Conte said. “His wide-range of knowledge, skills and expertise, as well as his background as a student-athlete and working so closely with all of our tremendous Longhorn Letterwinners with the T-Association, gives him very unique insight and perspective. Ricky has worked with athletics and campus leadership on a number of very important initiatives in recent years, brings an enormous amount of Texas pride and spirit to this position and will be a valued voice in every discussion. He’ll be someone we’ll lean heavily on in this expanded role.”

According to the official announcement, Brown "will serve on the executive senior staff leadership team" and "will lead and oversee operations, functions, events and communications related to the Texas Athletics Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program (DEIP), the 4EVER TEXAS program within Texas SAGE (Student-Athlete Growth and Education), as well as the T-Association."

Brown was a driving force in the backfield for Ricky Williams' run to the Heisman Trophy in 1998. The former fullback played in 50 career games as a Longhorn and was the 1999 Team Co-Captain, as well as an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 1998.

Brown will now look to continue his legacy on the Forty Acres from his new role.

