Texas Coach & Dancer: Scrutiny on Alleged Halloween Monkey Attack

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Coach Jeff Banks & Dancer: Scrutiny on Alleged Halloween Monkey Attack

    Texas Longhorns special-teams coach Jeff Banks is the subject of national attention after an alleged incident on Halloween
    Author:

    AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns special-teams coach Jeff Banks has become the subject of national scrutiny starting Monday night when reports surfaced surrounding an incident at his home on Halloween night involving his girlfriend, a pet monkey, and a trick-or-treater.

    According to those reports, the monkey, which actually belongs to Banks’ girlfriend Danielle Thomas, attacked and injured a child on Sunday night. 

    The animal, which is a white-faced capuchin monkey named Gia, performed alongside Thomas during her days as a dancer.

    Once the news surfaced on social media, Thomas took to Twitter to defend her pet’s actions and to deny the initial report, stating that the monkey was safe in its enclosure and that the victim of the attack did not have permission to be near the animal.

    “I had a haunted house on one side gated off/ he had no permission to go pass the gate i had no idea he went in my back yard,” Thomas said on Twitter. “neither did i know anything about a bite ! Until a doctor of neighborhood told me the treat a small bite. No parent have contacted me about it!”

    “A 11 /12 year old child should know better then to enter someone yard without permission and old enough to also follow the rules,” she added. “The rules were when u get to the gate turn around and come back out for candy every other parent and child did so !”

    “People lie so much it's ridiculous ! Stop believing everything u hear ! And more of what u see ! SMH !”

    Recommended Articles

    jeff-dani-banks
    Play
    News

    Texas Coach & Dancer: Scrutiny on Alleged Halloween Monkey Attack

    Texas Longhorns special teams coach Jeff Banks was the subject of national attention on Monday night after an alleged incident on Halloween

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16991254
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    The Chris Beard Era Begins With Emphatic Exhibition Win In Austin

    The Chris Beard era is off to a great start in Austin

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17057441
    Play
    Football

    Texas RB Bijan Robinson Named Maxwell Award Semi-Finalist

    Texas Longhorns Running Back Bijan Robinson Named a 2021 Maxwell Award Semi-Finalist

    16 hours ago

    Thomas later tweeted a video of the route the child took to get to her monkey's enclosure, in an attempt to vindicate herself and Banks in the incident. Thomas later deleted her Twitter account. 

    Banks, who is one of the prized gems in Steve Sarkisian's new coaching staff with the Longhorns, has been linked in recent weeks to job openings across the country, including at Washington State.

    Neither the coach nor the school has given a comment on the alleged attack.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    jeff-dani-banks
    News

    Texas Coach & Dancer: Scrutiny on Alleged Halloween Monkey Attack

    Texas Longhorns special teams coach Jeff Banks was the subject of national attention on Monday night after an alleged incident on Halloween

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16991254
    Men's Basketball

    The Chris Beard Era Begins With Emphatic Exhibition Win In Austin

    The Chris Beard era is off to a great start in Austin

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17057441
    Football

    Texas RB Bijan Robinson Named Maxwell Award Semi-Finalist

    Texas Longhorns Running Back Bijan Robinson Named a 2021 Maxwell Award Semi-Finalist

    16 hours ago
    Devon-Campbell
    Football

    Nation's No. 1 Interior Offensive Line Recruit Sets Texas Official

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17059081
    News

    Big 12 Rankings: Two-Man Race For Top Spot?

    Three teams are gunning for two spots in the Big 12 title game

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16921549
    Football

    Texas Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Announced As Semifinalist for Prestigious Award

    Overshown has been the anchor for Texas' defense throughout the season

    22 hours ago
    Gary Patterson
    News

    Gary Patterson Out As Head Coach of TCU

    The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to part ways.

    Oct 31, 2021
    GettyImages-1346953395
    Football

    Could Longhorn Losses Lead To Recruiting Repercussions?

    While Steve Sarkisian tries to correct the problems of the present, he has to ensure they don’t intrude on the Longhorns’ recruiting future

    Oct 31, 2021