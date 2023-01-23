Longhorns Expected to Hire Austin LBJ Coach Jahmal Fenner Sr As Director of High School Relations
AUSTIN - According to multiple reports the Texas Longhorns are expected to name Austin LBJ head football coach Jahmal Fenner Jr. as the program's director of high school relations in the coming days.
Fenner resigned from his position at LBJ on Monday.
In five seasons with LBJ, Fenner won a state title in 2021 and accumulated a 49-13 overall record
Fenner will replace former DFW area coach Chris Gilbert, who left the program this offseason to accept the assistant head coach and tight ends coach job with the North Texas Mean Green.
The role that Fenner will now fill, was originally created by Mack Brown in 2008 when he hired former Longhorn quarterback legend, Major Applewhite.
Bob Shipley occupied the role before Gilbert.
WATCH: Longhorns Signees Arch Manning and DeAndre Moore Put in Offseason Work
Texas Longhorns early enrollees Arch Manning and DeAndre Moore are already putting in work on the 40 Acres.
Longhorns Grind Out Win vs. West Virginia Behind 23 from Marcus Carr
The Texas Longhorns got a much-needed bounce-back win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.
Bijan Robinson Set to Be Longhorns' First 1st-Round Pick in Nearly a Decade
Bijan Robinson is a superstar running back and poised to break the convention of not taking one in the first round.
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.