Longhorns Expected to Hire Austin LBJ Coach Jahmal Fenner Sr As Director of High School Relations

AUSTIN - According to multiple reports the Texas Longhorns are expected to name Austin LBJ head football coach Jahmal Fenner Jr. as the program's director of high school relations in the coming days.

Fenner resigned from his position at LBJ on Monday.

In five seasons with LBJ, Fenner won a state title in 2021 and accumulated a 49-13 overall record

Fenner will replace former DFW area coach Chris Gilbert, who left the program this offseason to accept the assistant head coach and tight ends coach job with the North Texas Mean Green.

The role that Fenner will now fill, was originally created by Mack Brown in 2008 when he hired former Longhorn quarterback legend, Major Applewhite.

Bob Shipley occupied the role before Gilbert.

