Aston Villa's Record Against Man City Will Not Give Liverpool Much Hope But Coutinho's Might

Liverpool's relentless pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City will see the title race go all the way to the final day.

But if Liverpool are to have a happy ending on May 22 then they will require a favor from their former captain Steven Gerrard, who is now manager of Aston Villa.

Liverpool need City to drop points against Gerrard's Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Should City lose or draw on Sunday then a Liverpool win over Wolves would see them finish one or two points clear at the top.

But how likely are City to slip up against Aston Villa?

Not very likely based on recent history.

Aston Villa's Record Against Man City

City and Villa have played each other eight times since the start of 2016.

All eight of those games have resulted in City wins.

City have scored 25 goals in those eight games and conceded just four.

Villa'a all-time Premier League record against City is slightly more competitive.

Dating back to the start of the 1992/93 season, Villa have played City 43 times in the EPL, with the Birmingham club winning seven, drawing nine and losing 27 of those games.

Steven Gerrard's Record Against Man City

While Villa have historically struggled against City, their current manager has some pretty happy memories from facing them during his playing career.

Gerrard, who retired as a player in November 2016, was involved in 26 matches against City as a player for Liverpool.

He was on the winning side in 12 of those games, drawing nine and losing just five.

Philippe Coutinho's Record Against Man City

Philippe Coutinho (right) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in 2013 IMAGO/Sportimage/Simon Bellis

While Gerrard can no longer directly affect things on the pitch, one of his former Liverpool teammates can.

Philippe Coutinho played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool and now plays under him at Villa Park.

Like Gerrard, Coutinho has an impressive record against City.

Coutinho has ended up on the winning team in three of his seven meetings with City, drawing one and losing three.

But it is his individual stats against City that are more impressive. Coutinho has scored five goals and provided one assist in those seven appearances.

What Liverpool wouldn't give for one more Coutinho goal at the Etihad Stadium.