Skip to main content

Benfica Manager Slams Chelsea For Dishonest Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has criticized the way Chelsea have gone about pursuing Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old only joined Benfica from River Plate in August of last year.

But a brilliant World Cup campaign with Argentina has resulted in fresh interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

It is understood that Fernandez has a release clause of around £106 million in his current Benfica contract.

Schmidt has claimed that Chelsea deliberately unsettled Fernandez by dishonestly pretending that they are willing to activate this release clause.

The suggestion from Schmidt is that Chelsea did this in the hope that Fernandez would agitate for a move, thus weakening Benfica's hand in negotiations.

"What the club is doing who wants Enzo, it's disrespectful against all of us, against Benfica and I cannot accept what they are doing," Schmidt told reporters this week.

Enzo Fernandez pictured in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Enzo Fernandez pictured in action for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

"To make the player crazy, and then to pretend they can pay the clause and later they want to negotiate I think is not what I understand about a good relationship between clubs who maybe want to discuss about the player."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Schmidt added: "Enzo, we don't want to sell him, nobody wants to sell him at this club. Everybody knows he has a clause in his contract and, of course, if the player wants to leave and somebody comes and pays the clause we cannot work against that and so then maybe we will lose the player.

"There's a club who want our player, they know we don't want to sell the player, they tried to get the player on their side and they know that they only can get this player when they pay the clause so it's a very clear situation."

Fernandez played in all seven of Argentina's games at Qatar 2022, scoring one goal and assisting another.

He returned to club soccer last week by playing 89 minutes in Benfica's 3-0 loss at Braga.

But he should have come back sooner, according to Schmidt.

Enzo Fernandez pictured playing for Benfica against Braga in December 2022

Fernandez pictured playing for Benfica against Braga last week

He continued: "First of all Enzo is a very good boy and a fantastic football player. We like him a lot and, of course, we want that he stays at Benfica.

"Of course, the situation for him is not so easy because he played the World Cup, he became world champion, he got offers, and there's a lot of money on the table.

"In this situation as a young player you think about that, [it can] confuse you a little bit. I think that everybody can understand but, nevertheless, he's a very good boy.

"He was not there last week, he had no permission to go to Argentina [to celebrate]. He missed the training so that is not acceptable. That's why it will have consequences."

In This Article (1)

Chelsea
Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez pictured playing for Benfica against Braga in December 2022
News

Benfica Manager Slams Chelsea For Dishonest Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez

By Robert Summerscales
Benoit Badiashile pictured on his senior international debut for France in September 2022
News

Benoit Badiashile Signs 90-Month Chelsea Contract After £35m Transfer From Monaco

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United no.10 Marcus Rashford pictured celebrating after scoring against Wolves on New Year's Eve in 2022
News

Erling Haaland And Marcus Rashford Among Premier League Player Of The Month Nominees

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) during his official unveiling as an Al Nassr player in January 2023
News

Al Nassr Game Postponed Due To Electricity Issue At Mrsool Park Stadium

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspension For Misconduct At Manchester United Could Delay Al Nassr Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Edin Dzeko pictured scoring for Inter Milan in a 1-0 win over Napoli in January 2023
News

Napoli Suffer First Defeat As Serie A Season Resumes After 52-Day Break

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona players pictured celebrating a goal during their 4-3 win over Intercity in the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
News

Barcelona Need Extra Time To Beat CF Intercity In Copa Del Rey After Oriol Soldevila Hat-Trick

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured celebrating one of his goals during Tottenham's win at Crystal Palace in January 2023
Watch

Watch Harry Kane Score Twice As Tottenham Batter Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales
Pep Guardiola pictured looking dejected during Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in May 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag's Win Rate After 25 Games Superior To Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's

By Robert Summerscales