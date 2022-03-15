Skip to main content

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Learn About Tom Brady's Unretirement Before Rest Of Us?

Tom Brady watched 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo become the all-time leading scorer in men's soccer on Saturday.

A day after witnessing Ronaldo score a record-breaking hat-trick for Manchester United, Brady announced that he was reversing his decision to retire from the NFL.

Coincidence?

The official reason Brady gave for unretiring 40 days after calling time on his career was that he had "unfinished business" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But could it be that the performance of one aging GOAT showing the world that he is still superhuman might just have inspired another to do the same one last time?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer

Ronaldo and Brady, 44, had a chat on the Old Trafford turf after United's 3-2 win over Newcastle.

The soccer star, calm as you like, in a brief conversation caught on film, asked Brady: "You're finished, right?"

Brady's response was inaudible but his facial expression suggested that something was afoot.

He may well have spilled the beans to Ronaldo away from prying camera phones.

But either way, hours later the whole world would know that Brady will soon be playing in his 23rd NFL season.

SEE ALSO: Tom Brady Gives Man United Team Talk After Watching Cristiano Ronaldo Shoot Down Spurs

Ronaldo did not mention his new world soccer record in his first public address as the highest-scoring man in FIFA-recognized history.

But he later took to Instagram to issue a celebratory statement.

It read: "Proud to overcome one more challenge by becoming the World's Clubs Top Goal Scorer, only 6 months after becoming the World's International Top Goal Scorer. 

"Nothing but respect for Romario, one of the best strikers of all time! Thanks to all the players that I've come across throughout my career, thanks to all the clubs that I represented, thanks to all my fans, and above all, thanks to my wonderful family. I couldn't have done it without you!"

Ronaldo also posted a picture of himself with Brady to document the meeting of GOATs.

He captioned it with the words: "Always a pleasure and a privilege to share some thoughts and ideas with another GOAT…"

Brady, who had been at Old Trafford with sons John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Benjamin Rein, replied: "Was our pleasure, 3 goals, a win and being so kind to my two boys! Muito obrigado meu amigo".

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer
News

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Learn About Tom Brady's Unretirement Before Rest Of Us?

By Robert Summerscales53 seconds ago
Chelsea's team bus is pictured arriving at Norwich City ahead of a Premier League match in March 2022
News

Chelsea Travel: £310k-A-Week Kai Havertz Willing To Fund His Own Flights To Away Games

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
A aerial view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium
News

Man United Legend Gary Neville Supports Proposal To Demolish Old Trafford & Rebuild Stadium

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A general view of a Chelsea-branded corner flag at Stamford Bridge
News

Fans & Government Join Middlesbrough In Condemning Chelsea FC's FA Cup PR Own Goal

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A general view of Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium ahead of their FA Cup round five win over Tottenham
News

"Ironic In The Extreme": Middlesbrough Slam Chelsea Request To Play FA Cup Game Without Fans

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Denmark against Finland, shortly before he suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2021
News

Christian Eriksen Named In Denmark Squad For First Time Since Euro 2020

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne gives his shirt to a young pitch invader after Crystal Palace vs Man City
News

Kevin De Bruyne Gives His Man City Jersey To Young Crystal Palace Pitch Invader

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
A general view of Selhurst Park before Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in March 2022
News

"Grass Not Perfect": Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Aims Subtle Dig At Crystal Palace Groundsman

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Karim Benzema and Take Kubo shake hands after Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Mallorca in March 2022
News

Karim Benzema Equals Two Career PBs As Evergreen Real Madrid Ace Dominates Mallorca

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago