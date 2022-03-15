Did Cristiano Ronaldo Learn About Tom Brady's Unretirement Before Rest Of Us?

Tom Brady watched 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo become the all-time leading scorer in men's soccer on Saturday.

A day after witnessing Ronaldo score a record-breaking hat-trick for Manchester United, Brady announced that he was reversing his decision to retire from the NFL.

Coincidence?

The official reason Brady gave for unretiring 40 days after calling time on his career was that he had "unfinished business" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But could it be that the performance of one aging GOAT showing the world that he is still superhuman might just have inspired another to do the same one last time?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer IMAGO/ Sportimage/Andrew Yates

Ronaldo and Brady, 44, had a chat on the Old Trafford turf after United's 3-2 win over Newcastle.

The soccer star, calm as you like, in a brief conversation caught on film, asked Brady: "You're finished, right?"

Brady's response was inaudible but his facial expression suggested that something was afoot.

He may well have spilled the beans to Ronaldo away from prying camera phones.

But either way, hours later the whole world would know that Brady will soon be playing in his 23rd NFL season.

Ronaldo did not mention his new world soccer record in his first public address as the highest-scoring man in FIFA-recognized history.

But he later took to Instagram to issue a celebratory statement.

It read: "Proud to overcome one more challenge by becoming the World's Clubs Top Goal Scorer, only 6 months after becoming the World's International Top Goal Scorer.

"Nothing but respect for Romario, one of the best strikers of all time! Thanks to all the players that I've come across throughout my career, thanks to all the clubs that I represented, thanks to all my fans, and above all, thanks to my wonderful family. I couldn't have done it without you!"

Ronaldo also posted a picture of himself with Brady to document the meeting of GOATs.

He captioned it with the words: "Always a pleasure and a privilege to share some thoughts and ideas with another GOAT…"

Brady, who had been at Old Trafford with sons John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Benjamin Rein, replied: "Was our pleasure, 3 goals, a win and being so kind to my two boys! Muito obrigado meu amigo".