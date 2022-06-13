France Eliminated From UEFA Nations League Contention After Fourth Winless Game

Reigning UEFA Nations League champions France will not retain their title after being eliminated from contention in the current edition.

France lost 1-0 at home to Croatia on Monday to extend their unbeaten start in Group A1 to four games.

Luka Modric scored the game's only goal with a penalty in front of 77,410 fans at the Stade de France to leave the hosts with just two points from a possible 12.

Karim Benzema (left) and Kylian Mbappe look frustrated during France's 1-0 home loss to Croatia in UEFA Nations League A1

Elsewhere on Monday, Denmark beat Austria 2-0 with goals from Jonas Wind and Andreas Olsen to move to nine points with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

France are therefore now unable to top the group and qualify for the Nations League Finals.

The objective for France in their remaining two games will now be to make sure they do not finish in last place, which would result in them being relegated.

France are not in action against until September 22 when they host Austria.

A defeat in that match would consign France to the League B level.

France end their disappointing campaign away to Denmark on September 25.