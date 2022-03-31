John Terry Explains Why Mason Mount Should Succeed Cesar Azpilicueta As Chelsea Captain

John Terry has named Mason Mount as an ideal candidate to be the next Chelsea captain.

Cesar Azpilicueta is Chelsea's current skipper, having taken the role from Gary Cahill in 2019.

At the time of Terry's interview with Alison Bender, Azpilicueta had been expected to leave Stamford Bridge in June when his contract was due to expire.

But Chelsea have since been able to automatically extend Azpilicueta's stay by a further year due an appearance-based clause in his contract.

So Azpilicueta is likely to remain as Chelsea captain until the summer of 2023.

But whenever Azpilicueta leaves, Terry is confident that Chelsea have a readymade replacement among their ranks.

Mason Mount (left) and Cesar Azpilicueta pictured celebrating a Chelsea goal against Norwich IMAGO/Action Plus/Shaun Brooks

Discussing Azpilicueta, Terry said: "He has been superb. There are many ways to skin a cat and he does it differently.

"His performances first and foremost have to speak for themselves, and they certainly do that.

"When you're captain it's important that you are a consistent performer, week in and week out you give a solid seven or eight out of 10 every week. He does that for the group.

"He is that example for everyone else to follow.

"I love what he does but I think the progression from that when Azpi decides to go would probably lead itself to Mason, for me.

"I think Mason has got the ability to go on and grab the game by the scruff of the neck if we need him to.

"The Chelsea fans relate to him. He is Chelsea through and through. His family are as well. I would personally love to see Mason [as captain]."

Terry is the most successful captain in Chelsea history, having led the Blues to five Premier League titles.

After coming through the youth ranks at Chelsea, Mount has made 97 Premier League appearances to date.

Mount has scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in those 97 games.