Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Gives His Man City Jersey To Young Crystal Palace Pitch Invader

Kevin De Bruyne gave his shirt to a junior pitch invader at Selhurst Park on Monday.

A young Crystal Palace fan ran onto the field after Manchester City had been held to a 0-0 draw, which dealt a blow to their Premier League title bid.

De Bruyne was approached by the bold youngster, who was wearing Palace shorts and socks, while a member of security staff followed behind.

Rather than shooing away the pitch invader, De Bruyne put his arm around the kid before offering up a souvenir in the shape of his muddy shirt.

Kevin De Bruyne speaks to a young Crystal Palace fan after Man City's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park

Kevin De Bruyne was approached to a young fan after Man City's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park

Kevin De Bruyne gives his shirt to a young pitch invader after Crystal Palace vs Man City

De Bruyne gave his shirt to a young pitch invader, who was wearing Crystal Palace shorts and socks

Perhaps De Bruyne's shirt was muddy because the pitch at Selhurst Park had not been in tiptop condition.

In truth, the playing surface looked more than passable but City boss Pep Guardiola made an odd reference to it in his post-match TV interview.

"The way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect," he said.

Guardiola's side moved four points clear of Liverpool but the gap will be cut to just one point if the Reds win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

City host Liverpool in what could be a huge match in the Premier League title race on April 10.

Kevin De Bruyne gives his shirt to a young pitch invader after Crystal Palace vs Man City
News

Kevin De Bruyne Gives His Man City Jersey To Young Crystal Palace Pitch Invader

By Robert Summerscales46 seconds ago
A general view of Selhurst Park before Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in March 2022
News

"Grass Not Perfect": Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Aims Subtle Dig At Crystal Palace Groundsman

By Robert Summerscales39 minutes ago
Karim Benzema and Take Kubo shake hands after Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Mallorca in March 2022
News

Karim Benzema Equals Two Career PBs As Evergreen Real Madrid Ace Dominates Mallorca

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Man United Captain, Says Ex-Teammate Of Harry Maguire

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured with wife Antonela Roccuzzo on their wedding day in 2017
News

Antonela Roccuzzo Pictured In PSG Crowd On Night Husband Lionel Messi Was Booed By Fans

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Aitsaret Noichaiboon hits Supasan Ruangsuphanimit with a Muay Thai elbow during a third division game in Thailand
Watch

Bangkok FC Fire Aitsaret Noichaiboon After Muay Thai Elbow Attack Leaves Player Needing 24 Stitches

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna in March 2022
News

Xavi's Glowing Aubameyang Praise Sparks Celebrity Arsenal Fan To Question Mikel Arteta

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Alexia Putellas performs a goal celebration after scoring in Barcelona's 5-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid in March 2022
Watch

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid: Watch Highlights From Women's Clasico & La Liga Title Decider

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Referee Keith Hackett pictured in 1988
News

Ex-Referee Says Kai Havertz Should've Been Sent Off Before Scoring Chelsea Winner Vs Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago