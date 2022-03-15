Kevin De Bruyne Gives His Man City Jersey To Young Crystal Palace Pitch Invader

Kevin De Bruyne gave his shirt to a junior pitch invader at Selhurst Park on Monday.

A young Crystal Palace fan ran onto the field after Manchester City had been held to a 0-0 draw, which dealt a blow to their Premier League title bid.

De Bruyne was approached by the bold youngster, who was wearing Palace shorts and socks, while a member of security staff followed behind.

Rather than shooing away the pitch invader, De Bruyne put his arm around the kid before offering up a souvenir in the shape of his muddy shirt.

Kevin De Bruyne was approached to a young fan after Man City's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

De Bruyne gave his shirt to a young pitch invader, who was wearing Crystal Palace shorts and socks IMAGO/Adam Davy

Perhaps De Bruyne's shirt was muddy because the pitch at Selhurst Park had not been in tiptop condition.

In truth, the playing surface looked more than passable but City boss Pep Guardiola made an odd reference to it in his post-match TV interview.

"The way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect," he said.

Guardiola's side moved four points clear of Liverpool but the gap will be cut to just one point if the Reds win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

City host Liverpool in what could be a huge match in the Premier League title race on April 10.