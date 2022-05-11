Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne Performs Erling Haaland's Trademark Celebration During Four-Goal Masterclass

Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City fans a glimpse of the future by impersonating Erling Haaland during Wednesday's 5-1 win at Wolves.

Haaland is set to sign for City from Borussia Dortmund on July 1.

But fans may have needed a double take to make sure he had not already sneaked into Pep Guardiola's team.

De Bruyne copied Haaland's trademark goal celebration at Molineux.

Kevin De Bruyne (left) pictured celebrating in the style of Erling Haaland after scoring for Man City against Wolves in May 2022

Kevin De Bruyne (left) pictured celebrating in the style of Erling Haaland

But it was not just in this moment that De Bruyne looked strikingly similar to Haaland.

The way the Belgian midfielder confidently scored a left-footed hat-trick inside the opening 25 minutes was so Haaland.

De Bruyne had not scored a hat-trick of any sort since 2011.

But he went one better by adding a fourth goal in the second half as City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to move three points and seven goals clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

SEE MORE: Watch Kevin De Bruyne Score FOUR Goals At Wolves

After the match, De Bruyne was keen to praise his teammates for their role in his and City's excellent night.

He told BT Sport: "It was a great start from the team and myself. I thought we played a good game away so I'm very happy with the team.

"I try to understand the situation better. If my team makes the movements I try and find them. The connection with the team has been exceptional and that's why I love playing with them.

"We alternated really well. Whenever Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden was going into the space, we went vice versa. Whenever we had opportunities in the first half we scored and that changed the dynamic of the game."

Kevin De Bruyne (left) pictured celebrating in the style of Erling Haaland after scoring for Man City against Wolves in May 2022
News

Kevin De Bruyne Performs Erling Haaland's Trademark Celebration During Four-Goal Masterclass

By Robert Summerscales26 seconds ago
A general view of the UEFA Europa League trophy
News

Manchester United Guaranteed UEFA Europa Place Next Season After City's Win Over Wolves

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
Manchester United's players celebrate winning the 2021/22 FA Youth Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final at Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Win FA Youth Cup In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd And Sir Alex Ferguson

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title
News

Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions For 10th Time In 11 Seasons

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne holds up three fingers after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kevin De Bruyne Score His First Man City Hat-Trick (All With His Left Foot) At Wolves

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag is thrown into the air by his Ajax players after guiding them to the Eredivisie title in May 2022
News

Incoming Man United Boss Erik Ten Hag Wins His Sixth Trophy As Ajax Clinch Eredivisie Title

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
James Rodriguez pictured wearing the Colombian flag around his shoulders while lifting the Champions League trophy as a Real Madrid player in 2017
News

James Rodriguez Wants Liverpool To Beat Real Madrid In Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
A picture of the top of the Premier League trophy in 2022
News

How Premier League Title Could Be Decided By Man City Vs Liverpool Play-Off In Week 39

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Erling Haaland (right) pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in April 2021
News

Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams Ahead Of Move To Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago