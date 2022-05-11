Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City fans a glimpse of the future by impersonating Erling Haaland during Wednesday's 5-1 win at Wolves.

Haaland is set to sign for City from Borussia Dortmund on July 1.

But fans may have needed a double take to make sure he had not already sneaked into Pep Guardiola's team.

De Bruyne copied Haaland's trademark goal celebration at Molineux.

Kevin De Bruyne (left) pictured celebrating in the style of Erling Haaland IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

But it was not just in this moment that De Bruyne looked strikingly similar to Haaland.

The way the Belgian midfielder confidently scored a left-footed hat-trick inside the opening 25 minutes was so Haaland.

De Bruyne had not scored a hat-trick of any sort since 2011.

But he went one better by adding a fourth goal in the second half as City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to move three points and seven goals clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

After the match, De Bruyne was keen to praise his teammates for their role in his and City's excellent night.

He told BT Sport: "It was a great start from the team and myself. I thought we played a good game away so I'm very happy with the team.

"I try to understand the situation better. If my team makes the movements I try and find them. The connection with the team has been exceptional and that's why I love playing with them.

"We alternated really well. Whenever Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden was going into the space, we went vice versa. Whenever we had opportunities in the first half we scored and that changed the dynamic of the game."