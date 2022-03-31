Russian Delegates Refuse To "Hide" As They Attend FIFA Congress In Qatar

The 72nd FIFA congress took place in Doha on Thursday.

Among the nations represented in the Qatari capital was Russia, who had two delegates present.

They were the Football Union of Russia's secretary general Aleksandr Alaev and Alexey Sorokin, who had been head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee.

Ukraine were also represented at the event, where FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent out a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Putin, who was not present in Doha, was urged to enter into peace talks and to stop the war he started last month when he ordered troops to invade Ukraine.

Infantino said, as reported by The Independent: "Now that we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel [with regards to the COVID pandemic], what happens now? War. War with the fear of a global conflict.

"Innocent people are suffering and dying. We live in an aggressive world, we live in a divided world. But as you know I am a big believer in the power of football to bring people together and to cross cultural boundaries.

"Nelson Mandela said sport has the power to change the world. Football is the world's sport, but at the same time we are not that naive to believe that football can solve all the problems, of course not."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured speaking at the 72nd FIFA congress in Qatar IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

Infantino received an Order of Friendship medal from Putin in 2019, a year after Russia hosted the FIFA World Cup.

He continued: "The Russia World Cup in 2018 was by all means a great World Cup, sportingly and culturally. But obviously it did not solve the problems of the world. It did not even solve the problems in the region.

"It did not create a lasting peace. But what I want to say now is that once this terrible conflict is over, and all other conflicts around the world, hopefully football can play a small part in rebuilding relationships, in establishing peace and understanding.

"My plea to all of those who have some power, in important political positions, please stop conflicts and wars. We must engage in dialogue even with your worst enemy.

"We have to learn again to live together. This Congress is a testimony of that."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, world soccer governing body FIFA and its European equivalent, UEFA, have suspended Russian teams from all of their competitions.

As a result, Russia were disqualified from qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will begin in November.

But that did not prevent Russia from taking their place at the congress table.

Russian delegate Sorokin said: "We are not hiding. We have every right to be here."

He added: "We find it kind of strange that the Russian team was not allowed to play in this qualification.

"It's strange. We feel that our football players and football lovers have nothing to do with [the invasion].”

Russia recently declared its interest in hosting the UEFA European Championship in either 2028 or 2032.

Sorokin suggested on Thursday that Russia is serious about bidding, but that Euro 2032 is a more likely target than Euro 2028, which is expected to be awarded to the UK and Ireland.

"It is a long time until 2032," Sorokin said.

"It's a dual year bid – we have the choice of 2028 or 2032. We need to start."

Alexey Sorokin pictured in June 2021 IMAGO/ZUMA/Maksim Konstantinov

At Thursday's event, Infantino confirmed that he would be standing for re-election for a proposed third term next year,

His announcement came after Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness called on FIFA to do more to promote change on a humanitarian level in Qatar.

"Football can inspire dreams and break down barriers but as leaders we must do it right, to the highest standards," she began.

"Last year Norway debated boycott of the World Cup in 2022. Instead we voted for dialogue and pressure through FIFA as the best way to work for changes. Our members question ethics in sport and demand transparency. FIFA must act as a role model.

"In 2010 World Cups were awarded by FIFA in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences.

"Human rights, equality, democracy: the core interests of football were not in the starting XI until many years later. These basic rights were pressured onto the field as substitutes by outside voices. FIFA has addressed these issues but there’s still a long way to go.

"The migrant workers injured, the families of those that died in the build-up to the World Cup must be cared for.

"FIFA must take all necessary measures to really implement change. It is vital that the current leadership continue wholeheartedly in this way, moving from policy to impact.

"There is no room for employers who do not secure the freedom and safety of World Cup workers. No room for leaders who cannot host the women’s game. No room for hosts that cannot legally guarantee the safety and respect of the LGBTQ+ people coming to this theatre of dreams.

"A previous World Cup host has invaded another country. Initially FIFA hesitated [to sanction Russia but], international pressure forced a reaction.

"FIFA must set the tone and lead."