Shakira And Gerard Pique Hire Lawyers With Singer Keen To Leave Barcelona After Break-Up

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and former girlfriend Shakira have reportedly hired lawyers to assist with the fall-out of their break-up.

Pique, 35, and Columbian pop star Shakira, 45, published a joint statement on Saturday to confirm that they were splitting after an 11-year relationship.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," read the statement released by Shakira's public relations firm. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Pique and Shakira share two children - Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

The family are based in Barcelona, where Pique has played for the city's world famous soccer club since 2008.

Pique is under contract with the club for another two years, but Shakira does not wish to continue living in Barcelona, according to Informalia.

A custody battle over their children is therefore likely and is said to be high on the list of tasks for the lawyers on both sides.

Although Pique and Shakira never married, they have ammassed a significant common fortune during their relationship.

Sources cited by Informalia claim this could be worth around €700 million, with laywers set to be tasked with dividing this wealth fairly.

Pique and Shakira first met in 2010 when the singer was promoting her FIFA World Cup anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)".

Spain international Pique featured in the music video for that iconic track.

Gerard Pique and Shakira pictured together at the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2011
