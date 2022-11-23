Skip to main content

Thibaut Courtois Makes Fifth Penalty Save Of 2022 To Improve Remarkable Ratio

Thibaut Courtois is one of the greats when it comes to saving penalties.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper saved his fifth spot-kick of 2022 when he denied Alphonso Davies during Belgium's 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup on Wednesday night.

It was the ninth penalty Courtois had faced this year.

The stop saw Courtois improve his penalty-saving ratio to a remarkable 55% in 2022.

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium pictured saving a penalty from Canada's Alphonso Davies at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Courtois famously thwarted Lionel Messi from the spot during Real's run to last season's Champions League final.

He also saved penalties from Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia and Valencia's Goncalo Guedes last season.

The 30-year-old's most recent penalty save prior to the World Cup had been against Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic in the UEFA Champions League earlier this month.

