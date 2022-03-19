Xavi Says Barcelona Doors Are Always Open For "Best Player In History" Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that Lionel Messi can come back to the club whenever he wants.

Messi spent more than 20 years at Barcelona before leaving in August when the club's financial issues meant that they were unable to extend his contract.

He left the Camp Nou as the most famous player ever to represent Barcelona. Messi won 34 team trophies with Barca and is their all-time leading scorer.

Upon leaving the Camp Nou, Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain where he is set to win the French Ligue 1 title this season.

But PSG's elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid earlier this month led to Messi being booed by his own fans last weekend.

Dani Alves recently urged Messi to come back to Barca - just like he did himself in January at the age of 38 after five and a half seasons away.

Alves, Messi and current manager Xavi all played together at Barca between 2008 and 2015.

Lionel Messi pictured holding the Champions League trophy alongside Xavi in 2015 IMAGO/MIS

Xavi told Mundo Deportivo this week: “Messi has earned the right to have the doors open to him at Barcelona.

"While I am manager here he is welcome to come to see training every day or speak with the manager.

"What he has given us is priceless. He is the best player in history and he deserves a great homage from the club.

“But currently he has a contract with PSG, I think he signed for two years.”