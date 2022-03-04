Erling Haaland Pictured In Munich Amid Claims Of Meeting With Barcelona Boss Xavi

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was pictured in Munich this week.

The Norway star has not played for Dortmund since January 22 due to muscular injury.

Haaland has been widely tipped to leave Dortmund at the end of the season, with a €75m release cause interesting many of Europe's biggest clubs.

Bayern Munich fall into that category, but Bild reported on Tuesday that Haaland's trip to Munich had nothing to do with the Bundesliga champions.

Haaland is said to have gone to Munich for injury treatment.

But a report by Catalan newspaper L'Esportiu has since claimed that, while in Munich, Haaland met with Barcelona bigwigs to discuss a potential move to the Nou Camp.

It is said that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and technical director Jordi Cruyff flew to Munich to meet with the 21-year-old.

Haaland is expected to hold talks and receive offers from multiple suitors.

The former Red Bull Salzburg frontman has an incredible scoring record.

Before his 2021/22 season was paused by injury, he had netted 28 goals in 23 games for club and country.