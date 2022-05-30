Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Says He Wants To Leave Bayern Munich: "I Hope They Don't Stop Me"

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has said he no longer wishes to play for the Bundesliga champions.

The 33-year-old has been at Bayern since 2014 and has won 19 team trophies with the club.

He is under contract in Munich for another 13 months but he has made it clear that he wants to leave this summer.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Lewandowski declared: "My era at Bayern is over.

"I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore.

"Bayern's a serious club and I believe they won't keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me."

Barcelona are strong favorites to sign Lewandowski, who has spent his entire club career to date in Poland and Germany.

Bayern will find it very difficult to replace Lewandowski - a man who has scored 110 Bundesliga goals in the past three seasons.

But Bayern could possibly reinforce their attack with Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who has been tipped to leave Anfield this summer.

Lewandowski was in southern France last week as he attended the Cannes Film festival with wife Anna.

On Sunday, Lewandowski visited Monte Carlo to watch the Monaco Grand Prix.

Robert Lewandowski and wife Anna Lewandowska pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022

