(Video) Barca Boss Xavi Not Happy With Araujo Over Espanyol Taunts

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was unimpressed with the lack of respect shown by Ronald Araujo to Espanyol during Sunday's derby draw.

The game ended 2-2 but will be likely be remembered for its three red cards, with Gerard Pique, Nico Melamed and Manu Morlanes all sent off.

Pique and Melamed both saw red after clashing in stoppage time.

As Melamed walked off, Araujo was seen taunting him from the Barca bench.

Araujo, who had been subbed off at half time, held up two fingers followed by a thumbs-down gesture.

This was seemingly either an attempt to mock Melamed and Espanyol about their relegation to Spain's second division in 2020 or a claim that they were going down again this season.

The latter is unlikely because Espanyol sit eight points clear of La Liga's relegation zone following the latest round of matches.

Xavi had his eyes firmly on the pitch while Araujo was taunting Melamed.

But after being made aware of the incident, the Barca coach told Marca: "We have to respect the opponent, the referee and the rival fans.

"We always have to be respectful, but the tension can sometimes make that hard. But if that's what happened then I apologize because that's not what we should be doing."

Espanyol midfielder Sergi Darder also criticized Araujo, while pointing out that he was himself a second division player not so long ago with Barca B.

"One or two years ago he was playing in Segunda B", said Darder, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "He's a great defender, but things like this do not help him."

Shortly after the game, Araujo took to Twitter to say sorry.

"I would like to apologize to all Espanyol fans for the unfortunate gesture I made tonight," wrote Araujo.

"It was a product of the tension of a hugely competitive derby.

"I consider myself to be a respectful person with rival clubs and their fans and that's why I do not feel proud about what happened."