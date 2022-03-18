Police Remove Protester Who Tied Neck To Everton Goal... After Another Pitch Invader Punches Him

A pitch invader disrupted Thursday's Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United when he tied himself to a goalpost.

The stunt, a solo act by a young man wearing an orange tee-shirt sporting the message "Just Stop Oil", occurred early in the second half at Goodison Park.

He ran onto the field and headed straight for the goal that was being guarded by Everton keeper Asmir Begovic.

He then whipped out a zip tie and used it to attach his own neck to Begovic's goalpost.

Everton keeper Asmir Begovic looks on at a protester who tied himself to a goalpost at Goodison Park IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Pitch invaders are usually removed quickly by security staff, but this was not possible.

A second pitch invader, seemingly frustrated by the delay, ran on and punched the protester.

The match was halted while stewards and police attempted to cut free the protester from his zip tie. Giant wire cutters were needed.

Once the zip tie had been safely removed, the protester was taken away, although not without a struggle.

His resistance meant that he had to be carried away by his limbs.

Police carry away the protester after he invaded the pitch and tied his own neck to a goalpost IMAGO/News Images/Craig Thomas

The lengthy delay caused by the protesting pitch invader meant that there was 14 minutes of added time signaled at the end of the game.

Everton scored in the ninth minute of this added time to win the game 1-0, sparking wild celebrations at Goodison Park.

The Toffees had been reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Allan was shown a straight red card for a foul Allan Saint-Maximin.

But they defied their numerical disadvantage when Alex Iwobi played a one-two Dominic Calvert-Lewin, before shooting low into the Newcastle net.

It was a big three points for Everton in their bid to avoid relegation.

They ended the night three points clear of the drop zone.