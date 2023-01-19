Skip to main content

Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly

Thursday's exhibition game in Saudi Arabia was supposed to be Cristiano Ronaldo's big moment but he was swiftly upstaged by rival Lionel Messi.

Messi scored after less than three minutes to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Watch that early goal below.

This was Ronaldo's first game since he joined Al Nassr on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, PSG had travelled to the Middle East earlier this week for a mini mid-season tour.

Having visited Qatar on Wednesday, they headed to the Saudi capital and the King Fahd International Stadium to face Ronaldo and Co.

PSG named a strong starting XI, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lining up alongside Messi.

It was Neymar's pass that set up Messi for the game's opening goal.

