Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Bernardo Silva Assist Two Nations League Goals

Bernardo Silva claimed two assists as Portugal beat the Czech Republic 2-0 to stay top of UEFA Nations League Group A2.

The first came when Manchester City teammate Joao Cancelo played a one-two with the midfielder before rocketing a shot past Jindrich Stanek from a tight angle.

Silva then split the Czech defense with a probing left-footed pass that was collected and dispatched by Goncalo Guedes.

Both of Portugal's goals came inside the opening 38 minutes in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's main contribution to the action was a poor slide tackle which caught Vaclav Jemelka late and saw the Manchester United forward booked.

Portugal's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in June 2022
