Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Bernardo Silva Assist Two Nations League Goals
Bernardo Silva claimed two assists as Portugal beat the Czech Republic 2-0 to stay top of UEFA Nations League Group A2.
The first came when Manchester City teammate Joao Cancelo played a one-two with the midfielder before rocketing a shot past Jindrich Stanek from a tight angle.
Silva then split the Czech defense with a probing left-footed pass that was collected and dispatched by Goncalo Guedes.
Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic
Both of Portugal's goals came inside the opening 38 minutes in Lisbon.
Cristiano Ronaldo's main contribution to the action was a poor slide tackle which caught Vaclav Jemelka late and saw the Manchester United forward booked.