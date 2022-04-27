Three Dark Horse Candidates For Cincinnati Bengals in Round One of 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Most expect them to take Iowa center Tyler Linderback or a cornerback like Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth Jr. or Kyler Gordon.
Here are three dark horse players that they could pick on Thursday night:
George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Karlaftis isn't expected to make it to 31, but the Bengals would sprint to the podium if he was available.
He would give Cincinnati's pass rush an instant boost. He has great size, weighing in at 266 pounds. Karlaftis would be a home run pick for the Bengals if he were available. They want a cornerback in round one, but they'd probably pass on Kaiir Elam or Andrew Booth Jr. if Karlaftis was still on the board.
Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan
Hill is a playmaker that would instantly upgrade the Bengals' secondary. He's a rangy, versatile safety that can line up at the nickel cornerback spot and in multiple different positions all over the field.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would love to have this guy on defense. Hill is a quality tackler and could play with Jessie Bates long-term, assuming the team signs him to an extension.
Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
Walker is a freak. He's rising up draft boards and for good reason. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at 6-4, 241 pounds. He has great length and quickness.
Walker could be the highest-rated linebacker on the Bengals' board. He has loads of potential and could be in the mix at 31 if he's still available.
