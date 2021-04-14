Giovani Bernard Already Feels a 'Difference' Inside Buccaneers' Facilities

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard officially signed his one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. He met with the media shortly after the news became official.

"You can already feel the difference," Bernard said. "I'm just really excited to join this organization, just to be here. As soon as I walked into the building, whether that's facility staff, or whether that's the cooks, or whether that's the guys in the training room, to the, just to everybody here, you can tell there's an excitement still buzzing."

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady called Bernard when he became a free agent. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion did what he could to make sure the former Bengals second-rounder took his talents to Tampa Bay.

"Even with just the little phone calls I was able to have, it just felt like these guys are still trying to go do something great, and they've already won it," Bernard said. "That to me was just a little bit of a difference from the other teams that I was talking with."

The Chiefs were one of multiple teams that were interested in Bernard.

The 29-year-old appeared in 115 games (30 starts) in his eight seasons with the Bengals, finishing with 3,697 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He has the most receptions by a running back in Bengals' history (342).

Bernard was a team first type of guy during his eight seasons with the Bengals. That will continue in Tampa Bay.

"When I did speak with the coaches throughout this free agency, it wasn't so much the role that I would take on that attracted me," Bernard said. "It wasn't like, 'Hey, we're going to have you do this and do that,' or whatever, this and this and that. I think it's, for me, it was always about the culture that the coach was trying to build, and the players in the locker room."

RELATED: Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook