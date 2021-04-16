Versatility is Key: Penei Sewell Preparing to Play on Either Side of Offensive Line as a Rookie
CINCINNATI — Penei Sewell is considered the best tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 20-year-old is arguably the favorite to be the Bengals selection with the fifth overall pick.
Sewell knows that a team like the Bengals may want to stick with Jonah Williams at left tackle, so he's training on both the left and right side according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The report only mentions the tackle position, but there's a chance Cincinnati could play Sewell at guard with a veteran like Riley Reiff expected to start at right tackle. He sounds open to the idea of moving inside for one season.
“I'd love to prove everything that I have on my plate to really come out each and every day to prove that I'm worthy to be in this league and to be a tackle in this league,” Sewell said last month at Oregon's pro day. “Whatever I have to do, and whatever steps that looks like, I will do and I will accomplish it.”
Most have speculated that the Bengals would move Williams to right tackle or guard if they draft Sewell, but new offensive line coach Frank Pollack may want to keep Williams at left tackle.
Sewell knows moving to the right side is a possibility, which is why he's preparing for the potential transition that could happen with Cincinnati, Miami or any other team that ultimately takes him in the draft.
