Newly-Arrived Chase Edmonds Won't 'Affect' Melvin Gordon's RB1 Status

Not only did Melvin Gordon survive the addition of running back Chase Edmonds, traded to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, the embattled incumbent managed to retain his starting gig, nominal as it may be.

“It doesn't affect Melvin at all. It just brings more competition," Broncos general manager George Paton said of the move. "I think Edmonds complements what we have. He's a little different than what we have in Melvin. We like Melvin and he's still going to be our starter. He and [RB] Latavius [Murray] will rotate. This will be another piece to the puzzle. This will be a good compliment.”

Edmonds, 26, was a curious toss-in to the blockbuster Bradley Chubb trade that sent the former Pro Bowl pass-rusher to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pick and additional compensation. With Javonte Williams (knee) out for the year, the Broncos still had three RBs (Gordon, Murray, Marlon Mack) on the active roster and a fourth (Devine Ozigbo) on the practice squad.

But instead of replacing Gordon — whose 2022 fumbles (4) and ineffectiveness (3.5 yards-per-carry) are well-documented — the team instead axed Ozigbo. This, to maintain the veteran status quo while filling the void left by RB3 Mike Boone, who's currently on injured reserve.

Meaning, as Paton indicated, Edmonds will function in a change-of-pace, pass-catching role, which happens to be his forte. The ex-Cardinal has totaled 138 receptions with a 76.2% catch rate across 65 career appearances; he made 96 grabs for 713 yards and four touchdowns from 2020-21 alone. Edmonds also averaged 4.9 YPC on 213 attempts over that span.

Explosiveness is the name of Edmonds' game, and the Broncos are hoping it can spark a passing unit that ranks 20th in the NFL, averaging 220.5 air yards per week. Or perhaps a rushing stable that, despite Gordon and Murray's best efforts, has yet to produce a single run of 20-plus yards this season.

"Whatever they need, for the team," he vows.

"I'm a big team player. I like to fulfill my role to the best of my ability," Edmonds told Denver reporter Phil Milani after the trade. "Hopefully I can help the short-passing, intermediate game — that's something I feel like I do excel at — and help Russell Wilson out with that."

