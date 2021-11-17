Broncos Release QB Danny Etling, G Shaq Calhoun from Practice Squad

We hardly knew ye, Danny Etling.

Three days after putting pen to paper, the fourth-year quarterback was released from the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Denver also released offensive guard Shaq Calhoun from its practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Etling, 27, was a 2018 seventh-round draft pick of the Patriots who has yet to attempt an NFL regular-season pass. A stereotypical journeyman, he's bounced around the league with brief stints in Atlanta, Minnesota, and, most recently, Seattle.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, Etling's departure is a positive development for Broncos backup QB Drew Lock, who appears to be nearing his end on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"With Broncos taking steps to get COVID-19 situation under control, team released QB Danny Etling from practice squad, per source. Drew Lock expected back soon and team on bye this week. Etling made strong impression on coaches/personnel staff in limited time," Klis reported Tuesday.

Calhoun, 25, was signed to the Broncos practice squad in October. A 2019 UDFA, he made seven rookie starts for the Miami Dolphins and appeared in one game for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

As of this writing, Denver now has 13 players — three vacancies — on its practice squad.

