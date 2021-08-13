53-Man Roster Projection: LB Julian Stanford Player Profile
LB Julian Stanford
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 230 lbs
College: Wagner
NFL Stats: 103 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 QB hit, 1 sack
Depth Chart Projection: Backup/special teamer
Stanford is a quality special teamer and arguably one of the best on the Panthers' roster. Coming into the year, it appeared that Stanford's only way onto the roster was on special teams. However, with a few linebackers going down with injuries, he has received some more reps on defense and has not disappointed. Matt Rhule likes what he's put on tape and believes he can be someone they can count on if needed.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline
Stanford is dealing with an injury of his own right now but assuming he returns to action soon, I think he has a very good chance of making the roster. That said, he's one of those guys that is still fighting for a roster spot and is toward the bottom of the 53. His value on special teams will play a big factor into him making the roster but if he can continue to show that he can be a reliable backup linebacker, it will solidify his chances.
