Steelers Trade Deadline Possibilities

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling now after three straight victories, pushing their record to 4-3 as the trade deadline approaches.

This Steelers team over the past three weeks has resembled the one that the organization envisioned in the offseason when they elected to push the chips all in for one more Super Bowl run with Ben Roethlisberger. They’re running the football better, and the defense is getting healthier. With the trade deadline approaching, will the Steelers be buyers, sellers, or simply stand pat?

While the Steelers won’t be in fire sale mode, nor should they be, there are a few Steelers that could be on the move. We know about Melvin Ingram’s reported trade request due to lack of playing time. Pass rushers like Ingram are always a hot commodity, especially versatile guys who can rush from the edge or from the interior. Even at 32 years old, the former Charger has flashed his pass-rushing expertise enough to show us that he clearly still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Mike Tomlin has been expectedly quiet about his conversation with the three-time Pro Bowler, but if Ingram is seeking more playing time, it won’t come in Pittsburgh without an injury. The Steelers have been able to get him on the field more lined up on the interior to supplement the loss of Stephon Tuitt, but it seems that this isn’t enough playing time to suffice his expectations.

This reminds me of one of the great Tomlin phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.” While Ingram is an asset upfront, it may make sense to get something of value in return to ensure there are no locker room problems moving forward as this team pushes ahead in their pursuit of a playoff berth. If the Steelers were able to get a fourth or fifth round pick in return from a contender, it might be enough to warrant the exchange.

Next up is Eric Ebron. This free agent signing went exactly how you figured it would go. Ebron is a rollercoaster type of player who will flex his athletic ability as a receiver and then frustrate you to no end with his drops. It’s been a theme throughout his NFL career and even further than that, dating back to his days at North Carolina.

Now, Ebron has all but been phased out of the Steelers offense as he’s only played more than 50% of the offensive snaps once this season. With Ebron sidelined during week seven with a groin injury, Zach Gentry stepped in and played pretty well, catching three passes for 39 yards in 45 snaps.

Without JuJu Smith-Schuster in the fold, the Steelers will likely look to implement more 12 personnel sets, using an extra tight end instead of a slot receiver. The Steelers have been rotating Gentry in already to assist in jump-starting the running game, a clear skill set advantage that he has over Ebron.

Would the Steelers feel comfortable moving Zach Gentry into a full-time role as TE2 or would they prefer to continue trying to mix and match to tailor to each of their skill sets?

When the Steelers reworked Ebron’s contract in the offseason, they reduced his base salary to around the vet minimum, which would mean that the acquiring team in the trade would be getting the former Pro Bowler for pennies on the dollar. Considering his disappointing performance this season, his current trade value is at its lowest and he would likely only fetch the team a sixth-round pick or so in return. If you’re not going to use him for more than a handful of snaps, a trade may make some sense for Pittsburgh.

As far as the Steelers being buyers, it could happen but they’re already without several draft picks for the 2022 NFL draft, making it a bit harder to predict. Without Smith-Schuster for the rest of the season, they could elect to potentially tap into the receiver market. It’s hard to tell who’s available at this time but someone who could play inside could make an immediate impact.

As of now, the Steelers are trying out both Ray-Ray McCloud and James Washington, neither of which are true fits in the slot. McCloud is a return specialist who’s best with the ball in his hands and Washington is a Z receiver who lacks qualities that translate well inside. The team did elect to sign Anthony Miller to the practice squad a couple of weeks ago, and while he does have experience working inside, the team has not yet called him up to the 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh is also fairly thin upfront on the defensive line. Carlos Davis was sent to injured reserve last week and it’s very much a mystery on whether or not Stephon Tuitt plays at all this season. Tyson Alualu is also done for the season, as well. These injuries have forced Chris Wormley into a starting role and have given opportunities to guys like Isaiah Buggs and Isaiahh Loudermilk to showcase their talents. Being down three of their top six defensive linemen could very well incline Kevin Colbert to look at boosting their depth in the trenches. This unit has played about as well as you can expect given expectations, a lot of that credit goes to Cam Heyward playing at an incredibly high level once again this season.

The Steelers usually aren’t active during the trade deadline and this year shouldn’t be too different. It’s possible that either Ingram or Ebron get dealt to a squad that can offer more playing time possibilities. However, it takes two to tango and the Steelers will need a competent offer in order to give up either player. Odds are that the Steelers will otherwise stand pat roster wise and roll with what they have in-house. At 4-3, with two very winnable home games approaching, things look much brighter than they did a month ago.

