Texans WR DaeSean Hamilton Suffers Injury During OTA Drills
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans receiver DaeSean Hamilton was carted off from Tuesday's OTA practice after collapsing while running a route during individual drills. The severity of his injury has not been announced.
Signed to a one-year deal, Hamilton spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos. Last offseason, Hamilton was carted off from an offseason practice which was later determined to be a torn ACL. He would miss the entire 2021 campaign after being ruled out for the remainder of the year.
Hamilton played his college ball at Penn State. He has recorded 81 catches of 833 yards and five touchdowns for his career. Hamilton's best season came in 2018 as a rookie when he tallied 30 catches for 243 yards and two scores.
Injuries at slot receiver have been a theme surrounding Houston in the past 12 months. Last season, Davion Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in December after recording his first career reception. Five different receivers started games in the slot last fall with veteran Danny Amendola serving as the team's best option.
Houston is hopeful that second-round rookie John Metchie III can be the long-term weapon inside after a successful stint at Alabama. In his final year at the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot, 195-pound pass-catcher posted career numbers while helping Bryce Young win the Heisman.
Metchie's 96 catches were eighth-most among FBS players last fall and second in the SEC. He also tallied 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL in the conference championship game against Georgia in December. According to Dr. Lyle Cain, Alabama's team physician who performed knee surgery on the receiver, Metchie has "beaten every timetable we normally have" and should be ready for the start of the season.
“We'll just keep getting him a little better each day and eventually he'll be ready to go and we'll put them out there then," Texans coach Lovie Smith said of Metchie's progress last week. "Close enough.”
TexansDaily.com will continue to keep you up to date with the status of Hamilton moving forward.