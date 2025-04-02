Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich will look to extend their six-point lead over league rivals Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga when they face Augsburg at the WWK Arena on April 4.
The reverse fixture ended with a convincing 3-0 win for Vincent Kompany's team, thanks to a Harry Kane hat-trick. The Bavarians have a strong record against Augsburg, winning eight of their last 10 encounters while losing only two.
Augsburg sits 8th in the table, three points behind the first European places. Additionally, the Fuggerstädter are unbeaten in their last 11 Bundesliga games (6 wins, 5 draws), which is an ongoing record for the club and the longest streak in the league.
Here are five classic Bundesliga games between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg ahead of Friday's game.
April 4, 2017: Bayern Munich 6-0 FC Augsburg
On their way to a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title, Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich thrashed relegation-threatened Augsburg 6-0 at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick (17', 55', 79') in this game while Muller added a brace (36', 80'), and Thiago Alcantara joined the scoring (62') in a ruthless demolition by Die Roten.
November 3, 2023: Bayern Munich 5-3 FC Augsburg
Bayern Munich came out on top in the Bavarian derby after an eight-goal thriller. The visitors took an early lead as they opened the score inside three minutes of this game. However, Die Roten reacted quickly with two quickfire goals from Joao Cancelo (15' ) and Benjamin Pavard (18'). Nagelsmann's side then scored two more goals through Pavard for his brace (35') and Sané (45') to enter the half-time break with a comfortable lead.
However, Augsburg cut their deficit as Berisha secured a brace via the penalty spot (60'), but Alphonso Davies sealed the win in the 74th minute before Cardona ended the thrilling contest with his goal (90'+3).
May 22, 2021: Bayern Munich 5-2 FC Augsburg
On Matchday 34 of the Bundesliga, in an almost empty Allianz Arena due to COVID-19 regulations, Die Roten celebrated their Bundesliga title with a convincing win over their neighbors, as Boateng, Alaba, and Javi Martinez bid farewell to the club.
Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich thumped Fuggerstädter in the first half with four goals, but the visitors came out strong in the second half with two swift goals to cut their deficit. On the game's last play, Robert Lewandowski scored a record-breaking 41st league goal to surpass Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller's season record.
November 19, 2021: FC Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich
For the first time in almost six years, Augsburg took down Die Roten in the Bavarians derby. The Fuggerstädter scored two first-half goals through Hahn and Pedersen to give a crucial lead to their side.
Though Lewandowski scored quickly after their second goal, hoping for his side's second-half comeback, the hosts held onto their lead and secured an important win in the derby.
December 13, 2014: FC Augsburg 0-4 Bayern Munich
Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich dominated Augsburg in the derby and won an excellent victory. Die Roten scored all four of their goals in the second half.
The Bavarians scored two consecutive goals through Medhi Benatia (58') and Arjen Robben (60') to take the lead. Then Robert Lewandowski (68') and Arjen Robben for his brace (71') ended their dominant display.
