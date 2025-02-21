Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich has another tough Bundesliga challenge on Sunday, facing third-place Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena.
The Bavarians have faced Frankfurt the second most times out of any other German club, with 153 matches in all competitions.
Let's revisit five classic Bundesliga matches between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of this weekend's game.
May 23, 2020: Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
In front of zero fans due to COVID regulations, Bayern Munich hit five as they finished the 2019/20 Bundesliga strong.
The Bavarians took a 2-0 lead into halftime, with goals from Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller. Robert Lewandowski made it three a minute into the second half before two goals from center-back Martin Hinteregger looked to start a fight-back for Frankfurt.
Alphonso Davies ended that hope six minutes later before Hinteregger scored at the wrong end, giving Bayern a 5-2 win.
February 2, 2014: Bayern Munich 5-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich scored five or more plenty of times against Eintracht, including during the 2013/14 Bundesliga season.
It took Die Roten just 12 minutes to score through Mario Gotze. The home team doubled its lead just before halftime, Franck Ribery scoring after a Mario Mandzukic assist, his second of the game.
Arjen Robben and center-back Dante made it four before Mandzukic grabbed a deserved goal in the 89th minute to cap off a great individual and team performance.
November 2, 2019: Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich
The Eagles have also handed Bayern Munich five-goal beatings numerous times, including during the 2018/16 season when the Bavarians had struggled.
Five different Eintracht scorers started with first-half goals from Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back before halftime, which may have angered the home team in the second half.
David Abraham, Goncalo Paciencia, and Martin Hinteregger all grabbed goals in the rout, the latter loving playing against the Bavarians.
October 6, 2024: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich
The latest game in this Bundesliga rivalry was one of the most entertaining, resulting in both sides taking a point.
Kim Min-jae opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Frankfurt took the lead through goals from Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike. Bayern equalized moments later, the second center-back, Dayot Upamecano, popping up for his first goal of the season.
Michael Olise swung it back in favor of the league leaders. However, Marmoush leveled it again dramatically, scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
August 5, 2022: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich opened the 2022/23 Bundesliga season by thumping Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 at Deutsche Bank Park.
The Bavarians scored five goals in the first half, putting the game result beyond doubt. Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry had the ground emptying quickly.
Randal Kolo Muani scored a consolation goal for Frankfurt before Musiala capped off a man-of-the-match performance with his second goal.
