Bundesliga Title Race: The Next Five Games for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen
The race for the Bundesliga title took another turn this weekend. After Bayern Munich drew with Union Berlin on Saturday, Bayer Leverkusen scored a late winner to move to within six points of Die Roten.
Leverkusen found themselves 3-2 down in the final minutes against VfB Stuttgart. However, an Angelo Stiller OG (88') and a Patrik Schick goal (90+4') rescued a crucial three points for the current champions.
The Bavarians still have a cushion, but six points can vanish quickly. Despite the result, it will be frustrating for Leverkusen. Bayern lost to VfL Bochum last weekend. However, Xabi Alonso's side failed to take advantage, losing to Werder Bremen at home.
Eight games remain for both teams, so there is plenty to play for. Vincent Kompany's side have a far superior goal difference, which can be worth an extra point. Here are the next five games for both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayern Munich's Next Five Games
Date
Oponnent
Saturday, March 29
FC St. Pauli (H)
Friday, April 4
Augsburg (A)
Saturday, April 12
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Saturday, April 19
FC Heidenheim (A)
Saturday, April 26
Mainz (H)
The first game back after the international break for Bayern is a home game against 15th-place St. Pauli. Mark that up as a win, with Kiezkicker winning just one of their last seven games. Then It's Augsburg away, which could be a tricky game.
Wedged between the UEFA Champions League quarter-final games against Inter Milan will be Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund. Then, second from bottom FC Heidenheinm, which should be three points. The final match of the following five is against 3rd place Mainz, a surprise package at the top of the standings.
If Bayern Munich wins these five games, there is a good chance the Bundesliga title will be theirs. However, aside from St. Pauli and Heidenheim, Bayern must play their best soccer in the other games to gain wins.
Bayer Leverkusen's Next Five Games
Date
Opponent
Friday, March 28
VfL Bochum (H)
Saturday, April 5
FC Heidenheim (A)
Saturday, April 12
Union Berlin (H)
Sunday, April 20
FC St. Pauli (A)
Saturday, April 26
Augsburg (H)
Bayer Leverkusen play three of the same teams Bayern play in the next five games. Mark up two wins against Heidenheim and St. Pauli, and they also play Augsburg at home.
The two other games are against the two teams Die Roten has just dropped points against in VfL Bochum and Union Berlin. Leverkusen play them both at the BayArena. All five are winnable games for the current champions, and they will feel that winning all five will give them a shot at reigning the leaders in.
These next five games are going to be crucial in the title race. With Bayer having a favorable run, can they put the pressure on Bayern Munich?
