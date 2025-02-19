Former Bayern Munich Player Blasts Manuel Neuer Over Celtic Comments
Bayern Munich vs Celtic was a game full of twists and turns. The Bavarians won the first leg at Celtic Park 2-1, but they survived a scare in the second leg.
Nicolas Gerrit-Kuhn scored in the 63rd minute to level Celtic on aggregate. However, Alphonso Davies' injury time strike (90+4') meant the game at Allianz Arena ended 1-1.
Bayern won 3-2 on aggregate and secured a passage to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Following the game, Neuer told the media:
It wasn't our best day, but in the end, we deserved to qualify. We have now advanced in the playoffs which is what we set out to do. We know that those weren't our best games.
However, Bayern Munich legend Didi Hamann has put Neuer blasted his comments. Hamann thinks Celtic were the better side at the Allianz Arena as he said:
If Manuel Neuer said Celtic were not the better team, then he is simply not right. Celtic were the better team in both halves. Over the 90 minutes, only one team tried to play football and they were in green and black. That was Celtic. At Bayern, the responsibility was passed back and forth.- Didi Hamann
Hamann further added:
Bayern were incredibly fortunate because Celtic missed many great chances in the first half. They deserved to qualify in the tie. They played statically, no movement, no joy in playing, no finesse. They had one or two half-chances, but you never had the feeling that they would score a goal.- Didi Hamann
