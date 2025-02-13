Harry Kane Torments Kasper Schmeichel Again As Stat Shows Celtic Star’s Struggles
Harry Kane scored in Bayern Munich's 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout round playoff. The goal also came against a goalkeeper the Englishman has tormented in the past: Kasper Schmeichel.
Kane, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, and Schmeichel, who played for Leicester City, faced off numerous times in the Premier League and England's domestic cup competitions.
MORE: Harry Kane Says Bayern Munich 'Will Need To Improve' In Celtic Second Leg
As a result, it's no surprise that the veteran goal-scorer got the best of the Denmark native. OptaJoe highlighted that Kane has netted 19 goals against Schmeichel in his career, both for club and country—five more than he’s scored against any other goalkeeper.
Kane found the net in the 49th minute on Wednesday night, capitalizing on a corner kick when Celtic's defense failed to mark him at the far post. The 31-year-old volleyed in a pass from Joshua Kimmich to give Bayern Munich a 2-0 lead.
Celtic did respond to cut the deficit in half as Daizen Maeda scored in the 79th minute. Bayern Munich now take a one-goal advantage back to Allianz Arena for next week's return leg.
If the Scottish team's defense has another mishap where they forget where Kane is out on the pitch, the Bayern Munich standout might be again adding to his goal tally against Schmeichel.
