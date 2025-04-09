Opta Reveals Bayern Munich's Chance Of Champions League Progress To The Semi-Final
Bayern Munich was left rueing a late lapse in concentration against Inter last night in the Champions League which led to the Italian team winning the quarter-final first leg 2-1.
The Allianz Arena was in great spirits when Thomas Muller made it 1-1 with just over five minutes to play, cancelling out Lautaro Martinez's first-half goal. The celebrations did not last long, though, because Inter immediately broke down the other end, and Davide Frattesi managed to convert a Carlos Augusto pass.
With that game and the first leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal fed into Opta's supercomputer, the statistics outlet has now revealed that Bayern only has a 17.6% chance of making it into the semi-finals of the Champions League.
At the very least, Bayern will need to go to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and win 1-0. That would take the tie to extra time and eventually penalties. The task ahead of them means that Bayern has an 8% chance of reaching the final and a 3.7% chance of winning the whole tournament.
The first legs of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa still need to take place which will alter the numbers further, but Real Madrid's 3-0 loss to Arsenal means the Spanish side has just a 4% chance of making it to the semi-finals.
