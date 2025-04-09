Bayern Munich

Opta Reveals Bayern Munich's Chance Of Champions League Progress To The Semi-Final

Bayern suffered defeat against Inter in the first leg and must win in Italy.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Eibner

Bayern Munich was left rueing a late lapse in concentration against Inter last night in the Champions League which led to the Italian team winning the quarter-final first leg 2-1.

The Allianz Arena was in great spirits when Thomas Muller made it 1-1 with just over five minutes to play, cancelling out Lautaro Martinez's first-half goal. The celebrations did not last long, though, because Inter immediately broke down the other end, and Davide Frattesi managed to convert a Carlos Augusto pass.

Inter and Bayern Munich Champions League
IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

With that game and the first leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal fed into Opta's supercomputer, the statistics outlet has now revealed that Bayern only has a 17.6% chance of making it into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

At the very least, Bayern will need to go to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and win 1-0. That would take the tie to extra time and eventually penalties. The task ahead of them means that Bayern has an 8% chance of reaching the final and a 3.7% chance of winning the whole tournament.

The first legs of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa still need to take place which will alter the numbers further, but Real Madrid's 3-0 loss to Arsenal means the Spanish side has just a 4% chance of making it to the semi-finals.

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Transcript: Vincent Kompany, Thomas Muller Post Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich 1-2 Inter: Match Report and Highlights As Nerazzurri Secure Late Win In Germany

Bayern Munich vs Inter: 5 Classic Champions League Matches

Former Bayern Munich Star Urges Arsenal To Sign Leroy Sane

Published |Modified
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/Champions League