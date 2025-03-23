Germany 3-3 Italy: Report And Full Match Highlights From Die Mannschaft's Draw
Germany and Italy played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg. The game took place at the Signal Iduna Park on March 23.
Germany won the first leg 2-1 at the San Siro. It was Italy's game to win but Die Mannschaft took a 3-0 lead in the first half. Captain Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring with a 30th minute penalty. Kimmich then set Jamal Musiala up with a quickly taken corner.
The Bayern Munich duo caught Azzuri off guard as Musiala found the back of the net from close range to make it 2-0. Borussia Monchengladbach's Tim Kleindienst made it 3-0 for Germany in the 45th minute.
Italy, however, managed to mount a second half comeback. Moise Kean scored twice (49', 69') to make it 3-2. Giacomo Raspadori found the back of the net from the penalty spot to make it all square in injury time (90+5').
While the match ended in a tie, it was only a consolation for Italy as they bowed out in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Julian Nagelsmann's Germany, meanwhile, go through to the last four.
Germany were the side with more possession (57%) and they also managed eight shots on target during the game. The Azzurri had only three shots on target for their three goals. Germany completed 551 passes compared to Italy's 414.
Germany vs Italy Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Watch the highlights on the UEFA.com website.
The Azzurri are yet to beat Germany since 2013-14. However, in the latest game, Italy showed their goal scoring might in the second half.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Sean Dyche Questions Bayern Munich’s Decision to Appoint Vincent Kompany as Head Coach
Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane’s $260,000 Car Goes Up for Sale
When is Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Expected to Return From Injury?
Franck Ribery Reveals He Almost Had Leg Amputed After Retirement