Bayern Munich

How Many Champions League Titles Has Bayern Munich Won?

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

The format of Europe's most elite soccer competition has changed. Formerly known as the European Cup, it is now the UEFA Champions League.

The annual tournament, first held during the 1955/56 season, featured every league champion from each European country. It was won by the Spanish team Real Madrid.

It rebranded to the UEFA Champions League during the 1992/93 season and has seen several changes since then. One change was that the top leagues in Europe now have more than one team in the competition.

The competition has seen 68 finals, won by 23 teams, including Bayern Munich. The last time the Bavarian side won the competition was when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the 2020 final in Lisbon.

Bayern Munich is one of several teams that have won the competition multiple times, including Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Liverpool. They are seen as some of Europe's elite teams.

So, where do Die Roten stand as UCL champions? Bayern Munich is ranked joint third, winning the competition six times.

Full List of UEFA Champions League/European Cup Winners

Club

Titles

Years

Real Madrid

15

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024

AC Milan

7

1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

Bayern Munich

6

1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020

Liverpool

6

1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019

Barcelona

5

1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015

Ajax

4

1971, 1972, 1973, 1995

Inter Milan

3

1964, 1965, 2010

Manchester United

3

1968, 1999, 2008

Juventus

2

1985, 1996

Benfica

2

1961, 1962

Chelsea

2

2012, 2021

Nottingham Forest

2

1979, 1980

Porto

2

1987, 2004

Borussia Dortmund

1

1997

Celtic

1

1967

Hamburg

1

1983

Steaua Bucharest

1

1986

Marseille

1

1993

Manchester City

1

2023

Feyenoord

1

1970

Aston Villa

1

1982

PSV Eindhoven

1

1988

Red Star Belgrade

1

1981

Bayern Munich's 6 UEFA Champions League Triumphs

Bayern Munich clinched their first European Cup in 1974, beating Spanish side Atletico Madrid 4-0 in a replay after drawing 1-1 in the first game after AET. They followed that up with two more wins in 1975 and 1976, beating Leeds United and Saint-Etienne, respectively.

They had to wait until 2001 to lift the trophy again, beating Valencia on penalties. Further wins followed in 2013 and 2020. The Bavarian side has also been runners-up on five occasions.

They lost in 2012 (Chelsea), 2010 (Inter), 1999 (Manchester United), 1987 (Porto), and 1982 (Aston Villa).

Published |Modified
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.