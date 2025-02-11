How Many Champions League Titles Has Bayern Munich Won?
The format of Europe's most elite soccer competition has changed. Formerly known as the European Cup, it is now the UEFA Champions League.
The annual tournament, first held during the 1955/56 season, featured every league champion from each European country. It was won by the Spanish team Real Madrid.
It rebranded to the UEFA Champions League during the 1992/93 season and has seen several changes since then. One change was that the top leagues in Europe now have more than one team in the competition.
The competition has seen 68 finals, won by 23 teams, including Bayern Munich. The last time the Bavarian side won the competition was when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the 2020 final in Lisbon.
Bayern Munich is one of several teams that have won the competition multiple times, including Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Liverpool. They are seen as some of Europe's elite teams.
So, where do Die Roten stand as UCL champions? Bayern Munich is ranked joint third, winning the competition six times.
Full List of UEFA Champions League/European Cup Winners
Club
Titles
Years
Real Madrid
15
1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
AC Milan
7
1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
Bayern Munich
6
1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020
Liverpool
6
1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
Barcelona
5
1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
Ajax
4
1971, 1972, 1973, 1995
Inter Milan
3
1964, 1965, 2010
Manchester United
3
1968, 1999, 2008
Juventus
2
1985, 1996
Benfica
2
1961, 1962
Chelsea
2
2012, 2021
Nottingham Forest
2
1979, 1980
Porto
2
1987, 2004
Borussia Dortmund
1
1997
Celtic
1
1967
Hamburg
1
1983
Steaua Bucharest
1
1986
Marseille
1
1993
Manchester City
1
2023
Feyenoord
1
1970
Aston Villa
1
1982
PSV Eindhoven
1
1988
Red Star Belgrade
1
1981
Bayern Munich's 6 UEFA Champions League Triumphs
Bayern Munich clinched their first European Cup in 1974, beating Spanish side Atletico Madrid 4-0 in a replay after drawing 1-1 in the first game after AET. They followed that up with two more wins in 1975 and 1976, beating Leeds United and Saint-Etienne, respectively.
They had to wait until 2001 to lift the trophy again, beating Valencia on penalties. Further wins followed in 2013 and 2020. The Bavarian side has also been runners-up on five occasions.
They lost in 2012 (Chelsea), 2010 (Inter), 1999 (Manchester United), 1987 (Porto), and 1982 (Aston Villa).