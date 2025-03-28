Bayern Director Freund Hits Out At Canada's Handling Of Davies After ACL Injury
Bayern Munich Sporting Director Christoph Freund has taken a swipe at the Canadian Football Federation for their handling of Alphonso Davies' fitness during the recent international window.
News emerged earlier in the week that Davies, the first-choice left-back for Bayern, has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be out for the rest of the season and the bulk of the summer months.
MORE: Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Bayern Munich vs St.Pauli in Bundesliga
It was reported by SPORT 1 (via @iMiaSanMia) that Bayern could appeal to FIFA via the 'Club Protection Program' for financial compensation. The maximum that FIFA could pay out is $8m as it is calculated using the salary of the player in question.
Speaking during the pre-match press conference (via Bayern Munich) before Bayern takes on St. Pauli in the Bundesliga, Freund was asked about the potential of taking legal action against Canada.
We want to clear it up completely. It's very tough to take. Phonzy [Alphonso Davies] was complaining of fatigue, he's the captain of the team, he's a young lad who wants to help his country. Then there's this injury. Phonzy flies back and we're told it's nothing serious. And then the examination reveals an injury like this. Health is the most important thing. It's really hard to take. We'll look into it very closely. The lads are at the limit. Then we have to do everything we can to ensure the players' health.- Christoph Freund
There was an expectation that Davies might not play in the second match of the international window against the United States owing to his fitness. Still, he started the game and had to be taken off after just 12 minutes with the injury.
The news was terribly timed for Bayern, as it also turns out that Dayot Upamecano could miss the rest of the season with an injury he sustained whilst playing for France.
We know how many games the top players play. We need to think about things. It's not just about Bayern Munich but the health of the players. Otherwise we'll keep losing the best players.- Christoph Freund
