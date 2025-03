Bayern Director Freund Hits Out At Canada's Handling Of Davies After ACL Injury

๐Ÿ—ฃ๏ธ ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ท๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐Ÿ’ฌ



โ€œIt's a shame for Phonzy and Upa that they can't be involved in this important period. Hopefully it brings the group even closer together. It's important how you react to absences like these. We'll do all weโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/Qkjh1qjNFq