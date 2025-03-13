Four Bayern Munich Players Called Up To Germany Squad for International Break
Bayern Munich has one more game in the Bundesliga before players head off for the two-week international break with their national teams.
Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann has announced his 23-man squad for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final stages. He has called up just four Die Roten players, which is low for a German team with the stature of Bayern.
Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and Leroy Sane make the squad. More international players from other nations on the team have not helped the lack of German players from the Bavarian side making the German squad. Bayern could have players representing over seven different nations during the international break.
Kimmich has been announced as a defensive player. However, Nagelsmann was asked about where he would play the Bayern player. However, he said he could lineup at right-back or as a midfielder.
Germany will need even more out of Jamal Musiala with Bayer Leverkusen creative midfielder Florian Wirtz out injured. Germany will face Italy in a two-leg quarter-final in the UEFA Nations League. The first leg is being played in Italy at the San Siro.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Inter Milan Forward Calls Bayern Munich 'Beatable' Ahead of Champions League Showdown
Harry Kane Backed to Win Ballon D’or if He Manages Bayern Munich Feat
UEFA Champions League: Who Do Bayern Munich Face in the Quarter-Final Stage?
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights as Bavarians Reach UEFA Champions League Last Eight
Vincent Kompany, Kane, Musiala, and More React After Bayern Munich Beat Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL