Bayern Munich

Italy 1-2 Germany: Report And Full Match Highlights From Die Mannschaft's Win

Highlights and match report from the UEFA Nations League clash between Italy and Germany.

Germany managed a 2-1 comeback win against Italy in their UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg clash on March 20. The game took place at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich were the four Bayern Munich players to start for Germany.

Italy took an early lead through Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali (9'). Tim Kleindienst (49') made it all square for Julian Nagelsmann's side. Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka made his return to the national team count, scoring the winner in the 76th minute.

Leon Goretzka
Germany saw the lion's share of the possession (59%). Italy, however, were the team with the more shots on target. They had six shots on target compared to Germany's four. Die Mannschaft also completed significantly more passes than the Azzurri. Their tally was 524 compared to Italy's 371.

Italy's last win against Germany came in 2013-14 and they need to break the curse in order to reach the semi-finals of the second leg. With the score being 2-1 in the first leg, there's still all to play for in the second leg.

The second leg between the two European giants will take place on Sunday, March 23.

Italy vs Germany match highlights

Watch the highlights on the UEFA.com website.

Apart from Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich was another Bayern Munich player who had a notable outing. The Germany captain assisted both goals. With Kimmich recently penning a long-term deal with the Bavarians, his form must be great news for Vincent Kompany and the club's hierarchy.

APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

