Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Clash

🚨🇩🇪 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Manuel Neuer (38) will be out of action for the 'foreseeable future' ❌



Bayern confirm he suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right calf during the game vs Leverkusen.



He got injured whilst celebrating one of the goals. pic.twitter.com/oocgkPz6Yi