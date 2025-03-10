Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich is looking to avoid any drama, hoping to defend a 3-0 lead at German rivals Bayer Leverkusen for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Vincent Kompany fully rotated his side during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to VFL Bochum, making ten changes. Only Leon Goretzka kept his place in the starting XI.
Manuel Neuer pulled his calf during last week's match and is not available to Vincent Kompany. Jonas Urbig is expected to start as he did against Bochum.
Aleksander Pavlovic also remains on the sideline. For opponents Bayer Leverkusen, the main injury news is that star player Florian Wirtz is out of the contest after suffering an ankle ligament injury during Leverkusen's defeat to Werder Bremen over the weekend.
It's expected that apart from the goalkeeper change, Bayern will line up relatively unchanged from the first leg last Wednesday.
MORE: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Second Leg Clash
Bayern Munich Squad for Bayer Leverkusen Game:
Goalkeepers: Daniel Peretz, Sven Ulreich, Jonas Urbig
Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min Jae, Eric Dier, Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Raphael Guerreiro, Sascha Boey, Joshua Stansic,
Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Joao Paulinha, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala, Gabriel Vidovic
Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, Thomas Muller
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Alonso and Tah Preview Difficult Champions League Second Leg Against Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany, Kane, and Muller React to Bayern Munich’s 3-2 Loss Against VfL Bochum
Two Bayern Munich Players Take Part in Shooting Practice Despite No Training Scheduled
Bayern Munich Showcase New Stadium Anthem Against VfL Bochum (Watch)