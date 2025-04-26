Bayern Munich 3-0 Mainz: Report And Full Match Highlights From Bavarians’ Win
Bayern Munich managed a convincing 3-0 win against FSV Mainz in their latest Bundesliga home clash on Saturday, April 26. The Bavarians have taken one step closer to reclaiming the Bundesliga title with the win.
Leroy Sane opened the scoring for Vincent Kompany's side in the 27th minute. After showing some nimble footwork inside the Mainz penalty area, Sane found the back of the net with his right footed strike.
Michael Olise doubled the lead 13 minutes later after some crafty work at the edge of the right-hand side of the penalty area. He scored with a clean left-footed strike. Sane, meanwhile, hit the woodwork twice in the second half, once with a chip and another time with a thunderous strike. Eric Dier made it 3-0 with a superb header from a corner, which was taken by Olise, who turned provider this time.
Bayern had the majority of the possession at home, seeing 60% of the ball. They also managed 14 shots in total, six of them on target. Mainz had only three shots on target during the game.
Bayern Munich maintained their eight point lead atop the Bundesliga table over Bayer Leverkusen courtesy of the win. They now have 75 points from 31 matches.
Bayern Munich vs Mainz Full Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Bayern Munich now have only three games remaining in their season. Next up is a Bundesliga away clash against RB Leipzig. They'll also play Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim in the league before the end of the campaign.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details On Kim Min-Jae’s Bayern Munich Future
Uli Hoeness Names One Bayern Munich Player Who Deserves A Bundesliga Winners Medal More Than Others
Harry Kane Hailed For Brilliantly Replacing Robert Lewandowski At Bayern Munich
Contract Talks Between Bayern Munich And Dayot Upamecano Stall Over Issues From Both Sides