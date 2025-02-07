Bayern Munich 3-0 Werder Bremen: Full Match Highlights As Harry Kane Stars in Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich managed a 3-0 win against Werder Bremen in their latest Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena on February 7. The Bavarians built on their lead over Bayer Leverkusen atop the table.
The first half ended goalless, however, Vincent Kompany's side made the most of the second half. Harry Kane broke the deadlock with his 56th minute penalty.
Leroy Sane tapped in the second of the night in the 82nd minute after some crafty work from Konrad Laimer down the right hand side of the pitch. Kane was once again on the scoresheet from the penalty spot in injury time (90+7') as Jamal Musiala was brought down inside the area.
Kane's blazing form for Bayern continues as the Englishman has now scored 74 goals in as many appearances for the Bavarians. He also has 22 assists to his name. Kane has scored 28 goals in as many games this season, including 21 in 19 Bundesliga appearances.
Bayern, on the other hand, have 54 points from 21 league games. They trail second-placed Bayer Leverkusen by nine points, having played one game more.
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Full Match Highlights
Bayern Munich have a massive game coming up next as they take the trip to face Celtic in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-offs. The Bavarians' next league game is a top of the table showdown against defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.
Vincent Kompany's side have won their last four matches across competitions and the Belgian coach would hope that his team can keep up this rich vein of form.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Harry Kane's Bayern Munich Release Clause Opens Door To Premier League Return
Liverpool Set Sights On Bayern Munich Midfielder For Summer Move
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Kane, Nkunku, Aznou, Sesko & More - February 7, 2025
Bundesliga Winger Names Bayern Munich As Dream Club Amid Transfer Speculation