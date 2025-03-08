Bayern Munich vs Vfl Bochum: Confirmed Lineup for Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich host 16th placed Bochum at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 25 of the Bundesliga on March 8.
The Bavarians are in great form following their dominant 3-0 midweek victory against domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen. Die Roten is sitting at the top of the standings, eight points ahead of Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, the defending champions.
Vincent Kompany's side will look to keep their lead at the top of the lead, avoiding any key players injuries ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg on March 11. As for relegation-threatened Bochum, a victory would be crucial in their bid to stay among Germany's elite.
For this game, the Belgian coach made nine changes from the team that defeated Leverkusen midweek. Boey makes his return to the starting lineup following his return from injury. Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are starting the game, with Harry Kane and Musiala beginning on the bench.
Bayern Munich starting XI vs VfL Bochum
40. Urbig
7. Gnabry
8. Goretzka
15. Dier
16. Palhinha
21. Ito
22. Guerreiro
23. Boey
25. Muller
44. Stanisic
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs Bochum Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Eric Dier Names Bayern Munich Teammate Who Has Impressed Him the Most