Bayern Munich vs Bochum: Predicted Lineup for Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich host 16th placed Bochum at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 25 of the Bundesliga.
The Bavarians dominated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie in the last game. They take a commanding advantage ahead of the second leg.
Following their midweek clash, Die Roten will face relegation-threatened Bochum, a side that Vincent Kompany's team crushed 5-0 at the beginning of the season.
Bochum last beat the Bavarians in February 2024 when they ran out 3-2 victors at home. Bayern won four of their previous five encounters with Bochum, scoring 24 goals in total while conceding only three.
Their upcoming mid-week Champions League second-leg showdown against Leverkusen should push Kompany to make many changes to his starting lineup for this game.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs VfL Bochum (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - The young goalkeeper will make his Bundesliga debut with the club tomorrow as stated by Vincent Kompany in his pre-match press conference. The 21-year-old replaced Manuel Neuer in the 58th minute following his injury against Leverkusen.
RB: Sacha Boey - The Frenchman could start this game with the upcoming second leg against Leverkusen coming up; Kompany will likely rest Laimer.
CB: Hiroki Ito - The former Stuttgart player made an excellent start with Bayern, scoring on his debut. He could be given a start, and Kim Min-Jae rested ahead of the Champions League clash.
CB: Dayot Upamecano - The Frenchman is an important piece of Vincent Kompany's system and should start the game against Bochum with Bayern looking to keep their eight-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga.
LB: Raphael Guerreiro - The Portuguese international may start this game, as Alphonso Davies could be rested.
CDM: Joao Palhinha -Palhinha will likely start against Bochum. Kompany will undoubtedly not take any risk with Joshua Kimmich, who recently came back from a knock, and he should be rested.
CDM: Leon Goretzka - Goretzka has been in excellent form recently, playing a big role in Bayern's recent success. Though Kompany is expected to make many changes to his starting lineup, the German midfielder is likely not to be one of them.
RM: Serge Gnabry - Michael Olise should be given a rest ahead of their Champions League game. Therefore, Gnabry should start this game after starting the last three games on the bench.
CAM: Jamal Musiala - The German international is one of Bayern's most important players. Though it would be great to give him some rest ahead of their important upcoming games, Musiala should be given a starting berth for this game.
LM: Leroy Sané - The winger is having a great season so far. His pace and direct runs are difficult to stop for his opponents. The German has played in every game since the beginning of the year, and this one should see him start, too. Though Kingsley Coman is a real possibility to start as well.
ST: Harry Kane - The English international has been excellent against Leverkusen mid-week, securing a brace. He is always starting when fit for Bayern, and this game against Bochum will be the perfect opportunity to add to his Bundesliga goal tally.
