Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich face rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in the final Der Klassiker of the season. A win for Bayern at the Allianz Arena puts them one foot closer to securing the Bundesliga title.

Despite the second leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, head coach Vincent Kompany has selected a strong starting lineup. Losing to Dortmund would not go down well with fans and their chase for the league title.

Manuel Neuer is still unavailable, so Jona Urbig continues in goal. Thomas Muller starts the game in the attacking midfield role, with Raphael Guerreiro dropping to the bench.

Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Borussia Dortmund

40. Urbig

3. Min-jae

6. Kimmich

8. Goretzka

9. Kane

10. Sané

15. Dier

17. Olise

25. Muller

27. Laimer

44. Stanisic

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Odds And Prediction

Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches

Tottenham Seek To Resolve Transfer Fee With Bayern Munich For Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich Views Summer Transfer Target As 'The Next Michael Olise'

Published |Modified
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday