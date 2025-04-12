Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Der Klassiker
Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in the final Der Klassiker of the season. A win for Bayern at the Allianz Arena puts them one foot closer to securing the Bundesliga title.
Despite the second leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, head coach Vincent Kompany has selected a strong starting lineup. Losing to Dortmund would not go down well with fans and their chase for the league title.
Manuel Neuer is still unavailable, so Jona Urbig continues in goal. Thomas Muller starts the game in the attacking midfield role, with Raphael Guerreiro dropping to the bench.
Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Borussia Dortmund
40. Urbig
3. Min-jae
6. Kimmich
8. Goretzka
9. Kane
10. Sané
15. Dier
17. Olise
25. Muller
27. Laimer
44. Stanisic
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Odds And Prediction
Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Tottenham Seek To Resolve Transfer Fee With Bayern Munich For Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich Views Summer Transfer Target As 'The Next Michael Olise'