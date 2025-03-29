Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Bundesliga Match
Bayern Munich will host 14th-placed St. Pauli at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 27 of the Bundesliga on March 29.
Following the International break, Die Roten are coming back to Bundesliga action with an important game against St. Pauli. A win is crucial for the Bavarians as they are now only three points ahead of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league.
For this game, Vincent Kompany will have to do without several of his starters, as Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, and Dayot Upamecano have sustained injuries that are expected to keep them sidelined for an extended period.
Nonetheless, the Belgian coach fielded a strong starting lineup in the first game after the international break. Kim Min-Jae partners with Dier in Bayern's backline while Harry Kane will lead the front line supported by Musiala, Sané, and Olise.
Bayern Munich starting XI vs St. Pauli
40. Urbig
3. Min-jae
6. Kimmich
8. Goretzka
9. Kane
10. Sané
15. Dier
17. Olise
22. Guerreiro
27. Laimer
42. Musiala
