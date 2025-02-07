Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich host Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga game at the Allianz Arena on Friday, February 7. The Bavarians want to build on their six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen atop the table.
They must get past Wolfsburg, and Vincent Kompany has announced his starting XI for the match. Bayern beat Holstein Kiel 4-3 in their previous game.
Kompany has announced a strong starting XI for the Werder Bremen game, with players like Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and more all starting.
Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Werder Bremen:
1. Manuel Neuer
2. Dayot Upamecao
3. Kim Min Jae
6. Joshua Kimmich
9. Harry Kane
11. Kingsley Coman
17. Michael Olise
22. Raphael Guerreiro
23. Sacha Boey
42. Jamal Musiala
45. Aleksandar Pavlovic
