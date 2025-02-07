Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Clash

Bayern Munich's starting XI for the Bundesliga clash against Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich host Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga game at the Allianz Arena on Friday, February 7. The Bavarians want to build on their six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen atop the table.

They must get past Wolfsburg, and Vincent Kompany has announced his starting XI for the match. Bayern beat Holstein Kiel 4-3 in their previous game.

Kompany has announced a strong starting XI for the Werder Bremen game, with players like Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and more all starting.

Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Werder Bremen:

1. Manuel Neuer

2. Dayot Upamecao

3. Kim Min Jae

6. Joshua Kimmich

9. Harry Kane

11. Kingsley Coman

17. Michael Olise

22. Raphael Guerreiro

23. Sacha Boey

42. Jamal Musiala

45. Aleksandar Pavlovic

